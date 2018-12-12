Tecumseh looks at proposed tax increase
The Town of Tecumseh proposed a tax increase for its 2019 budget.
AM800's Zander Broeckel reports the town is looking at a 3.1 per cent tax increase.
Council will have the holidays to go over the proposal as deliberations are scheduled for Jan. 15 and Jan. 22.