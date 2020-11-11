WINDSOR, ONT -- The Town of Tecumeh’s council has directed staff to review a possible by-law to address strong odours and light pollution from cannabis manufactures.

Staff has been directed to look into the appropriateness of such a by-law in accordance with the Municipal Act.

Such a by-law would be created with the intention to regulate nuisance odours and light pollution from cannabis plants.

Staff was also asked to look into the matter with other municipalities in the hopes of seeking a common regulatory approach.