TECUMSEH, Ont. – Tecumseh council is looking at a proposed tax hike of 3.6 per cent.

Council met Tuesday night for deliberations on the Proposed 2020 Business Plan and Budget.

The proposed budget supports the town’s strategic priorities and master plans.

The budget proposed a 3.6 per cent tax increase to the municipal levy, while maintaining and/or enhancing municipal services. The municipal levy will result in a 0.3 per cent increase to the tax rate applied to the 2020 property assessed value.

The budget includes including additional resources to fire services; extended Parks and Recreation offices hours; Parks maintenance including goose control in Lakewood Park, playground maintenance, and additional tree trimming.

It also includes Public Works resources to assist with traffic warrant requests, capital projects and strategic planning.

Council is expected to give full and final approval of the 2020 Business Plan and Budget at the meeting on Dec. 10.