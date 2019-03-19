

A Tecumseh letter carrier says he plans to pay off some bills and get something nice for his grandson after winning $72,957.

Tony Covelli of Tecumseh won the prize in the March 1, 2019 Lotto Max draw.

"This is my first big win," said Covelli while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. "I enjoy playing Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49 and Daily Grand."

The 59-year-old letter carrier brought his ticket a retailer to have it checked.

"That’s when I heard the music that told me I won," he said."The woman working said she never heard that sound before."

The married father of three and grandfather of one plans to pay off some bills and get something nice for his grandson.

"This win gives me a little extra cushion for my upcoming retirement," he said.

Since its launch in September 2009, Ontario Lotto Max players have won over $4.7 billion, including 62 jackpot wins and 557 Maxmillions prizes, right across the province.

The winning ticket was purchased at The Hospice of Windsor & Essex County on Riverside Drive in Windsor.