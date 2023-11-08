Tecumseh-Lakeshore partnership receives $30K from province to help establish area branding

In an effort to retain workers and create jobs, the province is investing $30,000 on local projects aimed at driving economic growth in Lakeshore and Tecumseh.

MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh Andrew Dowie announced Wednesday the Town of Tecumseh in partnership with the Municipality of Lakeshore and the Town of Tecumseh Business Improvement Area (BIA) will receive up to $30,000 through the latest intake of the Rural Economic Development (RED) program.

“This funding is going to help the businesses in these areas to enhance their viability as well as expand and attract new investment and offer new goods and services,” Dowie said in a news release. “It will also strengthen the synergies between the communities of Tecumseh and Lakeshore and help to identify and brand these commercial areas, so the entire Windsor-Essex region is aware of what they have to offer and are encouraged to patronize them.”

The funding announced Wednesday will help to establish branding for three separate areas of Tecumseh and Lakeshore as shopping and dining districts, the release said. This, in an effort to address concerns about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited about the growth and prosperity that the RED program funding will bring to the three neighbourhoods across Tecumseh and Lakeshore. When our local businesses are strong, they can invest in our community, support local causes, and contribute to a better quality of life for all residents,” said Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara.

The funding is intended to support Tecumseh Main Street, (the area along Tecumseh Road from the Town’s westerly limit to one block east of its intersection with Lesperance Road), Lesperance South (the commercial area immediately south of the intersection of Lesperance Rd. and County Road 22) and Manning Road – Amy Croft (the area south of St. Gregory’s Road to County Road 22, extending along Tecumseh Rd and along Amy Croft Drive).

“The Manning Corridor and Amy Croft areas have seen incredible growth, both as a shopping district and residential area, and we are proud to partner with the Town of Tecumseh to develop a unique identity to highlight its past success and future potential," said Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey.

The RED program supports projects that diversify rural economies, retain skilled workers and create jobs in local communities. The province is investing more than $4.3 million in cost-share funding through the 2023 intake, supporting 80 projects across Ontario.