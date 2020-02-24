WINDSOR, ONT. -- An open house on fireworks safety is planned for Tecumseh following “unwelcome behaviour” at last year’s Victoria Day fireworks.

The Town of Tecumseh, the Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach and the Tecumseh Community Policing Committee are holding a public information session at the Tecumseh Recreation Complex and Arena on March 4.

They say the consultation session is being held to engage the community and discuss ways to reduce negative and unsafe behaviours at public events such as the fireworks.

“The Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach is a very active service group in our community and hosts several events each year and unfortunately at last year’s fireworks event there were some incidents involving unwelcome behaviour,” said Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara in a release.

“We are working with the Optimist Club to address these issues together to ensure that community events such as this can proceed into the future.”

Last year, a 15-year-old girl was assaulted by a group of girls following the fireworks display on May 20. She had minor injuries, including bruises and a black eye.

As well, a 17-year-old was arrested after a youth claims he was assaulted and robbed after the Tecumseh fireworks.

“Events such as the Victoria Day Fireworks are an important part of our community and we encourage families to attend events such as this together to avoid young adults being unsupervised,” said Tecumseh OPP Staff Sgt. Jamie Smith.

The open house will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.