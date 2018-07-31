

CTV Windsor





Tecumseh firefighters battled a blaze at a shed on Lesperance Road.

Crews were called to 1668 Lesperance on Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbour Connor Hollinsky says he was inside his house playing Xbox when he smelled something burning and went to the front door to check it out.

“I just saw the trees and everything engulfed in flames,” says Hollinsky. “I came out here to see if she was ok.”

He says the woman who lives in the adjacent house appeared unharmed.

No word yet on cause or damage.