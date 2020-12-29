WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 21-year-old from Tecumseh is facing charges related to dangerous driving and driving with cannabis available after operating a vehicle in an “erratic manner” in Lakeshore on Sunday.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday OPP traffic officers were on patrol in the area of County Road 42 near Patillo Road when they saw the vehicle do two complete circles causing others on the road to stop in order to avoid a collision.

Officers stopped the vehicle and the driver was arrested for dangerous driving under the Criminal Code of Canada, police said.

After searching the vehicle, offers found the suspect had a quantity of cannabis in the vehicle which is an offence under the Cannabis Control Act.

The Tecumseh driver is scheduled to appear in Windsor Ontario Court of Justice and has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle with cannabis readily available.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this or any other incident to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com