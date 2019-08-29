The wheels are in motion for Tecumseh council’s 2020 budget and the town will be looking for input from residents.

Council approved the 2020 Business Plan and Budget Timetable at their regular meeting on July 9.

The public is encouraged to ask questions or provide comments on the 2020 budget through the town’s website, social media or to provide written correspondence during the period of Sept. 12 to Sept. 30.

An online budget survey is available on the town’s website during this timeframe. Alternatively, a printed budget survey can be picked up at town hall.

The Draft 2020 Budget will be received by Tecumseh Council at their regular meeting to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Deliberation and review of the Draft 2020 Budget will take place by Tecumseh Council on Nov. 19 at 5 p.m.

The Draft 2020 Budget will be available on the town’s website on Nov. 12. Questions or inquiries on the Draft 2020 Budget can be directed to the following at 519-735-2184: Tom Kitsos, Director Financial Services & Chief Financial Officer, Ext 125, tkitsos@tecumseh.ca.

Approval of the 2020 Budget is scheduled to be considered by Tecumseh Council at their regular meeting to be held on Dec. 10.