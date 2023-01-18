Tecumseh council approves 3.86 per cent tax increase

Tecumseh town council completed deliberations for the 2023 draft budget Tuesday evening, settling on an increase 3.86 per cent.

Town officials say the hike consists of a 1.5 per cent towards capital and asset lifecycle funding, 1.4 per cent noncontrollable expense increases passed on to municipality (insurance, benefits, contracted services) and 1 per cent for general operating costs.

The town outlines the three main themes of its 2023 budget as:

Incorporates Council’s Adopted Capital Works Plans

Responds to inflationary trends

Addresses Community Growth Demands on staffing

“2023 is a difficult budget year,” Mayor Gary McNamara said in a news release. “While balancing the rise of inflation and market pressures, we preserved our contributions to capital and will continue to provide the services our residents have come to expect and rely on. This budget also enables our own stormwater protection and growth objectives as well as works towards Provincial housing growth requirements.”

A consolidated increase for the county, education and municipal of 3.43 per cent was also approved by council on Tuesday.

According to officials, this translates to $122 for the average residential property assessed at $250,000 based on MPAC’s 2016 current value assessment, which is the basis for the 2017-2023 tax years. The Tecumseh portion of this life is $75.