Tecumseh Corn and Music Festival returning this summer

A popular festival is returning to Tecumseh with some additions.

The Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach will be hosting the Tecumseh Corn and Music Festival at Lacasse Park from Friday, Aug. 25 to Sunday, Aug. 27.

Robert Drake, Secretary of the Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach, tells AM800 they wanted to update and modernize the festival.

"One of the key things that we really wanted to do was have a real local focus on the event. So, local music, local art, local food, local vendors selling different wears. And the event will be divided into two main components," says Drake.

The two main components to the festival will be music and the main festival. The main festival will include the tradition component, including the carnival, food trucks, corn cooking, kids play area, and art and local vendors.

The music portion will take place Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and feature performances from six local bands.

The Optimist Club asked the town to waive park and event permit fees, provide use of hydro electricity and water, use of fencing and fence erecting, use of the inflatable corn maze, access to onsite parking, use of the Tecumseh Corn Festival logo, access to previous signage, and possession of the 'Nibby' inflatable costume. It was unanimously approved by council.

Council also approved the sale and service of alcoholic within the restricted area at Lacasse Park and relief from the noise bylaw for the duration of the festival to allow music to play until 11 p.m.

The traditional corn festival began in 1975 and was an end-of-summer staple for the town until 2019.

The festival didn’t take place in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. In 2022, the event didn’t run in lieu of the town's 100th Anniversary Celebration.