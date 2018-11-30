

The OPP are investigating after more than 90 community mailboxes were damaged in Tecumseh.

Police say the damage occurred between 7 p.m. Nov. 20 and 10 a.m. Nov. 21.

The suspect(s) targeted an area encompassed by Brighton Road, Riverside Drive, the VIA Railway and Lesperance Road, police say.

OPP believe members of the public may have "observed someone at or near one of these community mailboxes overnight or captured the suspicious activity on their home surveillance system and urge them to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to call 519-735-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.catchcrooks.com.