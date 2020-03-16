WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Tecumseh is asking residents to call-in or carry-out town business online rather than attend town hall in-person as part of its ongoing efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Tecumseh council made the request during an emergency meeting Monday in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Council also ordered the cancellation of all public activities at the Tecumseh Arena, St. Clair Beach Community Centre, the Golden Age Club, the Tecumseh Historical Society Museum and the Sandwich South Cultural and Resource Centre. Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara says those facilities will remain closed until at least April 6.

“The Windsor-Essex Health Unit has advised that there are still no local cases of COVID-19 and our risk continues to remain low,” said Mayor McNamara. “We are taking pre-emptive measures to keep that risk level low. We are not happy we have to cancel activities – especially as many families have had to cancel March Break plans – but we are acting to stop the community spread of any illness and particularly COVID-19.”

READ MORE: Catch up on the latest news concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

While those facilities are shutdown, council asked administration to fast-track capital projects approved by council for 2020 to ensure minimal service interruption for residents when the facilities re-open. The facilities will also be disinfected thoroughly during the closures.

Council also delegated authority to town administration to be able to act on further community safety measures immediately without council’s authority.

McNamara told CTV Windsor that residents should follow the health unit’s recommendations regarding hygiene and avoid unnecessary public outings.

“It’s not just the responsibility of the federal government or provincial government or municipal government. Each one of us has a responsibility in helping to mitigate this disease,” McNamara said. “We’re fortunate enough in Canada that we have some tremendous scientists and very good public health officials from the three orders of government to give us guidance of what we can do to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

To that end, McNamara said town staff will work from home where possible but it will be “business as usual” at town hall.

He noted garbage pick-up and essential services will continue without interruption.

“We put every measure in place that we can to certainly protect our staff, who are working very, very hard to provide the full menu of services that our residents require,” McNamara said.

Any town staff that travelled outside of Canada is being asked to self-isolate for 14 days. McNamara confirms some staff is in that position and will be working from home.

“We’re taking every precaution that we can for the safety of our employees and our citizens,” he said. “This is solely a proactive, precautionary measure based on the alerts from the federal government on Saturday and with the support of the Windsor-Essex Medical Officer of Health.”

Council also agreed to extend the discount for the payment of dog tags and kennel licenses until April 30, 2020 to allow for sufficient time to obtain renewals at the lower rate ($20 for dog tags and $100 for kennel licenses).

“As this situation is ongoing and changes daily, the EOC will continue to meet daily with updates as needed and will advise when conditions have warranted standing up a Regional Emergency Operations Centre,” said a town media release.

All updates will be posted to the town website (www.tecumseh.ca) and users may register for regular updates from the online subscription service by clicking on the “connect” button at the top of the page and submitting the online subscription form within that pop up window.

Residents unsure about attending Town Hall but worried about payments can do so by cheque through the mail drop beside the main entrance off McNorton Street.

Residents with questions are asked to contact town hall at 519-735-2184 for further information.