Technical issue at Ambassador Bridge leads to Huron Church Road traffic

Commercial truck traffic brought Huron Church Road to a crawl Wednesday afternoon due to technical issues at the border.

Windsor police issued a warning around 2 p.m. encouraging drivers to find an alternate route as technical issues on the United States side of the Ambassador Bridge had caused heavy truck traffic.

As of 6:30 p.m., the United States Customs and Border Protection (USBP) website said commercial traffic at the bridge heading into the U.S. had a 35-minute delay but reached a peak around 2 p.m. with an 80-minute wait time which went down after 5 p.m.

Passenger vehicles did not see the same delays, according to USBP, with a 10-minute delay at both the tunnel and Ambassador Bridge around the time of the issue.

By 6:30 p.m., drivers were still citing bumper-to-bumper traffic along Huron Church Rd, but the Ambassador Bridge issued a news release around 7:45 p.m. saying the delays had been cleared.