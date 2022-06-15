Technical issue at Ambassador Bridge leads to Huron Church Road traffic

A technical delay on the United States side of the border led to bumper-to-bumper traffic along Huron Church Road in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor) A technical delay on the United States side of the border led to bumper-to-bumper traffic along Huron Church Road in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver