WINDSOR -- Teachers and education workers with the Greater Essex County District School Board will take part in a one-day strike on Wednesday.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation employees in certain school boards, including GECDSB, will take part in the strike, including a full withdrawal of services, unless a tentative deal is reached.

This means the Windsor-Essex public board schools will likely be closed on Jan. 8.

During the last one-day walkout in Windsor on Dec. 4, both high school and elementary schools were closed. CTV News has reached out to the board to see if they will all be impacted this time.

“After more than eight months of negotiations, the Minister of Education is still committed to the Doug Ford agenda of larger class sizes, mandatory e-learning, and the ongoing erosion of crucial supports and services our most vulnerable students rely on for an equitable chance to succeed,” said OSSTF president Harvey Bischof.

On the same day, OSSTF/FEESO members in other school boards will hold information pickets in front of schools, at MPPs’ offices, and in other locations throughout the entire province.

A limited withdrawal of services, which began on Nov. 26, 2019, will continue province-wide.

“Our job action next Wednesday will affect some school boards for one day, but the Ford government’s policies, if we are not able to reverse them, will continue to create chaos in the education system for years to come,” adds Bischof. “Ontario students deserve better, and that is exactly what we’re fighting for.”