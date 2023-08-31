Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to Windsor… movie screens
Anyone who didn’t get tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert, can soon see her on the big screen instead.
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour will be playing at movie theatres this fall, including in Windsor. Fans can buy them now online.
Cineplex confirmed the concert film will play in over 150 Cineplex theatres around the country, starting on Oct. 13, according to a news release on Thursday.
The film will play on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to start.
“Now Canadians can immerse themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour,” said the news release. “Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged!”
While many fans were waitlisted for the six Toronto concerts in 2024, some Windsorites did manage to go to the two Detroit shows in June 2023.
