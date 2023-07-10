Taxpayers federation decries NextStar ‘handout’ in Windsor

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) argues upper levels of government are setting “a terrible precedent” in offering up to $15 billion in incentives.

“Small business owners and families all across Canada are working hard and paying their taxes only to see billions handed over to multinational corporations with massive profits,” said Jay Goldberg, Ontario director of the CTF in a news release. “The Trudeau and Ford governments are setting a terrible precedent that will encourage other companies to hold taxpayers hostage until they get their own deal from Parliament Hill and Queen’s Park.”

In a finalized deal announced July 6, Canada and Ontario are offering Stellantis-LG Energy Solutions (LGES) up to $15 billion in “performance incentives” to build electric vehicle batteries and modules in Windsor.

“It certainly looks like is a handout to wealthy corporations that's going to be paid for by hardworking taxpayers,” said Goldberg in an interview with CTV News Windsor Monday.

The federal government will foot two-thirds of the funding with Ontario picking up one-third of the total funding.

In the July 6 news release announcing the deal, both governments acknowledge the deal is a “direct response” to incentives offed by the U.S. government under the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Should the incentives offered under the U.S. IRA be reduced or cancelled, so would the performance incentives under the [Canadian] agreement,” the news release read.

The CTF feels that’s a dangerous precedent to set.

“The American economy is 10 times larger than ours,” said Goldberg. “We literally can't match the Americans dollar-for-dollar on absolutely everything.”