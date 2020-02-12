KINGSVILLE, ONT. -- Taxes are going up in Kingsville again this year.

Council has approved a tax hike of 1.4 per cent.

That's down slightly from the 1.9 per cent proposed in the draft budget.

That equates to about an extra $25 on a home valued at $250,000.

Mayor Nelson Santos tells AM800 there are several major capital projects on the books this year, including the reconstruction of Jasperson Dr. and Main Street West, as well as the installation of floating docks at the Cedar Island boat launch.

Total estimated cost is $5 million.