Taxes going up in Chatham-Kent

After four committee meetings and two online consultations, Chatham-Kent council has agreed to a 2.79 per cent tax increase for 2022.

“I’m pretty happy with the result,” says Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff, adding the budget allows for “service enhancements” for both ambulance and police services and increased investment in senior services and transit.

“We are fortunate enough the province stepped up and provided some additional funding so we are spending more on capital than we did last year to the tune of over four million dollars more,” says Canniff.

The tax increase means a house assessed at $173,000 will cost the owner an additional $84 per year, according to a news release provided by the municipality.

The mayor admitted however, he wished they could be spending more on infrastructure in 2022.

“In order to meet what we need for infrastructure, we would have (had) to raise taxes by about 20 per cent to start funding our capital,” says Canniff. “So you know how well that would go over.”

Canniff says inflation had a very big impact on the municipality’s bottom line.

“4.4 per cent was the amount of inflation in the budget,” says Canniff. “If inflation was zero and all things being equal, you would have had a 1.6 per cent tax reduction.”

CAO Don Shropshire says they had more people participate in the budget deliberations, because they were available virtually than in years past, when the public had to attend chambers in person.

An online survey had 200 responses, and the online consultations were viewed more than 2,500 times, according to the news release.

“Over the course of the public input and budget sessions, there were many ideas expressed,” says Budget Committee chair and councillor Brock McGregor.

“We are a stronger community when we consider all options and find common ground. I’d like to thank the public, councillors and staff for the hard work and input,” says McGregor.

The municipality says they will continue with virtual meetings until it is safe to resume in-person meetings, but officials could not provide a timeline for when that might happen.

