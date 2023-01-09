Tax hikes expected as municipalities draft inflation era budgets

Municipalities across the Windsor-Essex region are preparing to pour over their budgets – with property tax hikes looking likely in communities like Lakeshore and Kingsville.

Dennis Rogers, mayor of Kingsville, says he’s trying to be as transparent as possible through the budget process – with the current draft pushing a property tax increase that will amount to an extra $90.79 a year from the average household.

“You’re telling the resident okay, we need $1.75 a week,” he says.

“To me, being a budget person, I’m not buying the Tim Horton’s coffee on Wednesday.”

Kingsville’s draft budget has been released, with council set to meet on Jan. 18 and 25 to deliberate.

Rogers says the town’s facing infrastructure deficits, saying town hall hasn’t been putting away enough money for the necessities.

“We have to maintain certain levels, but we can’t do that with a zero per cent increase. It’s just not sustainable,” he says.

Lakeshore’s draft budget proposes a 4.74 per cent property tax increase – with increases to water and wastewater charges too.

Acknowledging that even municipalities are not immune to inflation, Ian Lee, associate professor with Carleton University’s Sprott School of Business, says local governments should think twice before passing the buck onto residents.

“These municipal councils and councillors are risking backlash,” he says.

Lee says residents should be paying attention to their hometown budget processes this year more than ever.

“Unfortunately the budgets of municipalities are, to put it mildly, not transparent,” says Lee.

He says municipalities should look at slashing spending, rather than putting pressure on the residents —with costs all around us continuing to climb.