Some residents in the Wallaceburg area have not received their interim tax bills.

Officials in Chatham-Kent confirm hundreds of property owners have had their bills returned to the municipality due to problems with the mailing address.

Amanda Bossy, supervisor of accounts receivable, said Canada Post is no longer delivers bills based on rural route numbers or those that list General Delivery as an option in the community of Wallaceburg.

“With the March 1 due date on its way, we would like anyone who hasn’t received a tax bill to contact the municipality at 519-360-1998 and we will look into the matter right away,” Bossy said.

Bossy adds failure to receive a tax bill does not exempt a property owner from the requirement from paying taxes.