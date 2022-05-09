Taste of summer in Windsor-Essex forecast
Windsor-Essex will get a taste of summer-like weather this week, according to Environment Canada.
The forecaster says it will be sunny on Monday. Southeast wind gusting to 40km/h is the morning with a high of 21C.
Monday night will be clear, with wind becoming light late this evening and down to a low of 9C.
Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week:
- Tuesday will be sunny. Wind to the southeast gusting to 40km/h in the morning with a high 26°C.
- Sunny on Wednesday and a high 27°C.
- Thursday will be sunny as well with a high of 28°C.
- A mix of sun and cloud on Friday with a high 30°C.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No end in sight for Ukraine war as Putin hails Victory Day
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday sought to cast Moscow's military action in Ukraine as a forced response to Western policies and a necessary move to ward off a potential aggression.
Alberta mother and child found dead, RCMP investigating
Brooks RCMP are investigating after the bodies of a woman and her eight-month-old daughter were found inside a home on Saturday evening.
Sri Lankan prime minister resigns after weeks of protests
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned Monday following weeks of protests demanding that he and his brother, the president, step down over the country's worst economic crisis in decades, an official said.
Trudeau meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, announces more military supports for Ukraine, sanctions on Russians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while announcing more military support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.
What North Korea learned from Ukraine: Now's the perfect time for a nuclear push
Analysts say Moscow's actions have gifted North Korea a 'perfect storm' of conditions under which to ramp up its nuclear weapons program.
Gas could rise by five cents this week and five cents the week after, analyst says
A leading energy price expert says gas prices could go up another five cents across Canada if Russia decides to intensify its assault on Ukraine or declare all-out war come Monday.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: How to handle retired parents without savings
What do you do if you suspect your parents are struggling financially and are reluctant to ask for your help? In her exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, financial expert Pattie Lovett-Reid says it’s a difficult conversation but one that has to happen.
Cognitive impairment from long COVID equivalent to aging 20 years, study finds
A new study says that cognitive impairment due to long COVID is the equivalent of aging 20 years or losing 10 IQ points.
Nearly half of Canadian moms reaching their breaking point due to pandemic, survey finds
A new survey has found that more than two years into COVID-19, pandemic-related stressors continue to have a disproportionately negative impact on the mental health and careers of mothers.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Rangers even up semifinal playoff series
It's all tied up at one game apiece heading back to Kitchener.
-
Fire crews battle scrapyard blaze near Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener
Fire crews were called to a major fire at a recycle depot near Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener on Sunday.
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh visiting Waterloo Region Monday
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be in Waterloo Region Monday to help boost some local provincial candidates.
London
-
Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
Voters can expect announcements on housing and affordability on day six of the Ontario election campaign trail.
-
'No, you are not seeing things': Passenger spotted riding on back of truck
Ontario Provincial Police West Region shared video on Twitter Sunday of a bizarre situation involving a truck and a stowaway passenger.
-
24-hour construction to begin Monday as part of Downtown Loop project
Starting Monday, 24-hour-a-day work will begin at an existing construction site in London, Ont. for the Downtown Loop project, where underground work will upgrade pipes and sewers.
Barrie
-
'Terry Fox was not a quitter, nor was Dad:' Barrie's million-dollar man, Will Dwyer, passes away
Barrie's million-dollar man and World War II veteran Will Dwyer has passed away.
-
Fatal single-vehicle accident in Clearview Township
One person has died in a single-vehicle rollover in Clearview Township Sunday night, according to provincial police.
-
Head-on crash in New Tecumseth sends five to hospital
A head-on crash in New Tecumseth sent five people to hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Pattie Lovett-Reid: How to handle retired parents without savings
What do you do if you suspect your parents are struggling financially and are reluctant to ask for your help? In her exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, financial expert Pattie Lovett-Reid says it’s a difficult conversation but one that has to happen.
-
Former Bank of Canada governor slams Poilievre's assertion central bank is 'financially illiterate'
Former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge is strongly disputing Conservative Party MP and leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre's claim the central bank is 'financially illiterate.'
-
Cognitive impairment from long COVID equivalent to aging 20 years, study finds
A new study says that cognitive impairment due to long COVID is the equivalent of aging 20 years or losing 10 IQ points.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, announces more military supports for Ukraine, sanctions on Russians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while announcing more military support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Registration opens this week for city of Ottawa summer aquatic and day camps
People can begin signing up for the city of Ottawa's summer aquatic programs at 9 p.m. Monday.
-
Bittersweet Mother's Day in Ottawa as war rages in Ukraine
Anna Fedorova spent Mother's Day in Ottawa with her children after fleeing the war in Ukraine this spring.
Toronto
-
Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
Voters can expect announcements on housing and affordability on day six of the Ontario election campaign trail.
-
Cross-examination continues for complainant in Jacob Hoggard sex assault trial
Cross-examination is expected to continue today for a woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard when she was a teenager.
-
Pirate-themed Toronto business fights back against city charges
A pirate-themed Toronto business is fighting back against charges that it’s run afoul of the law off Lake Ontario, saying city authorities shouldn’t tell the kayak and paddle board rental company to abandon its ships.
Montreal
-
Over a quarter of Quebecers developed COVID-19 antibodies in 2.5 months in 2022
A new study out of Hema-Quebec and the Ministry of Health has found that more than one in four Quebec adults developed antibodies to COVID-19 between the beginning of the year and mid-March.
-
Quebec truckers to protest government tariffs on soaring gas prices
A demonstration by bulk carriers who are members of the National truckers associaion (ANCAI) is scheduled to take place in several regions of Quebec on Monday.
-
Gas could rise by five cents this week and five cents the week after, analyst says
A leading energy price expert says gas prices could go up another five cents across Canada if Russia decides to intensify its assault on Ukraine or declare all-out war come Monday.
Atlantic
-
Thirty years after Westray disaster, families say justice still rare in worker deaths
Family members who lost loved ones in the Westray coal mining disaster will mark the 30th anniversary today in a ceremony at a memorial park in New Glasgow, N.S., not far from the mine.
-
Ukrainian boy, 16, set to arrive in Newfoundland today aboard plane carrying refugees
It was less than a month after Russia invaded Ukraine when Kelly Power got a message from an old friend asking if she'd take in her 16-year-old brother -- if he could make it to Newfoundland.
-
New Brunswick city captivated by mysterious figure offering clues to hidden cash
A community in eastern New Brunswick has been captivated by a mysterious game that has residents following clues and searching for hidden $50 and $100 bills.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to announce support for road repairs
As Manitobans continue to deal with pothole problems on the roads, the Manitoba government is set to make an announcement that could provide some help for the future.
-
More wet weather is on its way to southern Manitoba
Residents of southern Manitoba should brace themselves for even more wet weather coming this week.
-
From bowling to brunch: Winnipeg businesses enjoying a Mother's Day boost
Mother's Day isn't just a time to celebrate all of the contributions our moms make for us; it's also a major business draw for those in the hospitality industry.
Calgary
-
SCHOOL CLOSED
SCHOOL CLOSED | Fire breaks out at southeast Calgary high school, classes cancelled
An investigation is underway into an early morning fire at a charter school in the southeast neighbourhood of Acadia.
-
Alberta mother and child found dead, RCMP investigating
Brooks RCMP are investigating after the bodies of a woman and her eight-month-old daughter were found inside a home on Saturday evening.
-
Fate of Calgary's hail damage repair rebate to be decided by city council
Council is set to vote on ending the roof rebate program used to help Calgarians who suffered extensive hail damage after storms 2020 and 2021.
Edmonton
-
Garth Brooks adds second Edmonton stadium show
Brooks and his team announced a brand new opening night for Friday, June 24 at Commonwealth Stadium after tickets for his show a day later sold out in 45 minutes last week.
-
Quick posts 31-save shutout, L.A. Kings blank Edmonton Oilers 4-0 in Game 4
After posting a pair of lopsided wins and taking a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series against the Kings, the Oilers faltered Sunday, falling 4-0 to L.A. in Game 4.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Turning warmer mid-week
Cool air has settled in over most of the province and Edmonton posted a single-digit high on Sunday, the city's first high below 10 C since April 27.
Vancouver
-
Striking transit workers in B.C.'s Sea-to-Sky region heading back to bargaining table
The union representing transit employees that have been on strike in B.C.'s Sea-to-Sky corridor for more than three months is set to head back to the bargaining table.
-
'We keep burying our loved ones': Outrage, grief at Vancouver vigil for Chelsea Poorman
Family and members of Vancouver's Indigenous community gathered Sunday afternoon at a vigil for Chelsea Poorman, expressing both grief and outrage over the young woman's unexplained death.
-
Vancouver salon owner uses social media to expose alleged fraudster
A Vancouver salon owner recently posted a video on TikTok of a woman apparently being arrested by Vancouver police outside her salon after allegedly attempting to use a gift card purchased with a stolen credit card.