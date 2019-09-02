

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police had to use a Taser on a man who became combative with officers during an arrest.

The incident happened Monday morning around 12:30 a.m.

Officers were at an apartment building in Ridgetown when they saw a man out on recognizance of bail without his surety present.

During the arrest police say the man fought with officers in an attempt to flee and a Taser was used.

A 32-year old Ridgetown man has been charged with breach of recognizance, resist a peace officer, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The suspect remains in custody pending a bail hearing.