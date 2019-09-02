Taser used on Ridgetown man during fight with police
FILE - This Nov. 14, 2013, file photo, shows a Taser X26 on display. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, September 2, 2019 11:46AM EDT
Chatham-Kent police had to use a Taser on a man who became combative with officers during an arrest.
The incident happened Monday morning around 12:30 a.m.
Officers were at an apartment building in Ridgetown when they saw a man out on recognizance of bail without his surety present.
During the arrest police say the man fought with officers in an attempt to flee and a Taser was used.
A 32-year old Ridgetown man has been charged with breach of recognizance, resist a peace officer, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The suspect remains in custody pending a bail hearing.