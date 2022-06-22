Targeted campaign aims to attract U.S. tech companies to Canada

Invest WindsorEssex has launched a marketing campaign in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana targeting small to medium-sized technology companies to expand their operations to Windsor.

The campaign called "Windsor-Essex: A Bridge to Your Future" showcases the region as a prime location for foreign direct investment as a result of its strategic location, access to world-class talent, quality of life and thriving innovation ecosystem.

The campaign strategy includes videos, social media, billboards, display ads and search marketing tactics designed to drive audiences to a landing page (TheFutureIsWe.ca) profiling the Windsor-Essex region's value proposition and next steps to future expansion.

“We are actively calling on forward-thinking technology companies and individuals to expand and invest in Windsor-Essex,” said Stephen MacKenzie, president and CEO of Invest WindsorEssex.

“The region is on the forefront of technology innovation and we are opening our doors to opportunities and future partnerships.”

As the home of the Canadian Automobility Hub (first-of-its-kind in Canada EV ramp-up factory) and the future location of Canada's first gigafactory (NextStar Energy Inc.), MacKenzie said Windsor-Essex is quickly becoming one of the nation's leaders in innovation and technology in the automobility space and beyond.