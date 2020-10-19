WINDSOR, ONT. -- Organizers for this year’s Tampon Tuesday in Chatham-Kent will operate a drive-thru donation station.

Women’s United and the Chatham-Kent Labour Council have transformed a parking lot into a drive-thru at 425 McNaughton Avenue West.

Volunteers will be on hand to accept feminine hygiene products from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Products will then be distributed to organizations, including high schools, to help women who may find it a struggle to purchase the necessities.

Last year, the campaign collected more than 1,500 boxes of feminine hygiene products.