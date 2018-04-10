

CTV Windsor





It’s day five of the strike at Caesars Windsor and it appears there is movement towards negotiations resuming.

Monday evening Unifor Local 444 sent out a statement saying they are preparing to present a new bargaining demand package.

“In light of the recent and new announcement that Caesars Casino has cancelled all bookings for April but are willing to return to the bargaining table…” read the statement.

The statement comes after Caesars postponed shows, Total Rewards promotions, conventions, events and meetings for the rest of April as well as cancelling all hotel reservations booked this month.

The casino says it’s as a result of the labour disruption.

Casino workers walked off the job on Friday after 59 per cent of workers rejected a proposed three-year deal.