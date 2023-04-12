Talks begin between Unifor Local 444 and TRQSS

The Unifor Local 444 bargaining committee officially opened up bargaining with TRQSS Inc.

It is the first contract for 600 workers at the auto parts factory since the workers joined the union in January.

"Some of the issues obviously come around money, pensions, benefits," Local 444 president Dave Cassidy tells AM800. "They always paid their workers a decent wage to keep the union out. But in the last four-plus years there hasn't been any gains for any of the members there and they felt it was time to join the union."

Cassidy adds they're looking for future investment with other automakers.

"You know we're always looking to make sure that the people, you know with Stellantis, the feeder plants that feed Stellantis, are our members and try to make sure we secure work for our members through the original equipment manufacturer," he says.

TRQSS is at 255 Patillo Road in Tecumseh. The company has been manufacturing seatbelts since 1986.