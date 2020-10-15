EAST LANSING, MICH. -- Tailgating and alcohol are banned on football Saturdays at Michigan State University.

Campus police say parking lots will also be closed, all in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Certain rules are typically suspended for home football games, but not this year. Capt. Chris Rozman says Spartan fans are encouraged to watch football games on TV at home.

There will be no public sale of tickets to Spartan Stadium.

The first home game is Oct. 24 against Rutgers.

East Lansing says any violation of its health orders could carry a $500 fine. Masks are mandatory -- indoors and outdoors -- in Downtown Development Authority areas.