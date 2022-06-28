'Tackling it head on': Mendicino outlines government’s strategies against gun smuggling

'Tackling it head on': Mendicino outlines government’s strategies against gun smuggling

Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino views seized firearms at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino views seized firearms at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE

LIVE | Trump was told protesters had weapons on Jan. 6: former aide

Cassidy Hutchinson, a key aide in Donald Trump's White House, told the House committee investigating the violent Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on Tuesday that Trump was informed that people rallying on the mall that morning had weapons but he told officials to 'let my people in' and march to the Capitol.

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, watches the video screen as testifies as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver