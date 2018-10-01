

CTV Windsor





A traffic note for drivers crossing the Ambassador Bridge or using Huron Church Road.

Ambassador Bridge officials say U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have advised that they are experiencing some system issues and are doing everything that they can to minimize the impacts.

Border officials are also coordinating with the Ambassador Bridge Authority along with other bridge operators and stakeholders that are affected by this issue.

Updated border wait times are available on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website.