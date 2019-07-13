

CTV Windsor





A police officer spotted what’s believed to be a loaded syringe of heroin inside a car pulled over during a traffic stop.

Chatham-Kent police say the syringe was in plain sight.

They also say they apprehended a 32-year-old man who had 11 outstanding warrants and was carrying heroin.

The vehicle was stopped on Friday with four people inside.

Police say the 32-year-old is facing multiple charges and the other three occupants of the vehicle are also facing charges.