Syringe full of heroin allegedly found in plain sight in vehicle during traffic stop
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, July 13, 2019 11:07AM EDT
A police officer spotted what’s believed to be a loaded syringe of heroin inside a car pulled over during a traffic stop.
Chatham-Kent police say the syringe was in plain sight.
They also say they apprehended a 32-year-old man who had 11 outstanding warrants and was carrying heroin.
The vehicle was stopped on Friday with four people inside.
Police say the 32-year-old is facing multiple charges and the other three occupants of the vehicle are also facing charges.