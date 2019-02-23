

CTV Windsor





A family of eight from Syria escaped unharmed, but traumatized after their Fredericton home went up in flames Saturday.

The fire began around 11 a.m. and when crews arrived on scene, the structure was engulfed and heavy smoke was seen coming from the front of the house.

Fire officials says the family had already escaped by the time firefighters arrived and it took them about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

There is no word yet on the cause.

The local multicultural association has made temporary arrangements for the family and it is already looking for something permanent for them.

The fire comes just days after seven Syrian children died in a house fire in Halifax.