Syncreon workers ratify new deal
Syncreon Automotive workers on March 3, 2019. (Ricardo Veneza/CTV)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 4:25PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 2, 2019 4:26PM EDT
Workers at Syncreon Automotive have a voted in favour of a new contract.
AM800 reports employees voted 81 per cent in favour of the new three-year deal on Tuesday.
The agreement is for about 480 employees at Syncreon.
The company is considered the last stop in the supply chain for the "just in time delivery system" and a strike could have sent thousands out of work.