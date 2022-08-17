Swimming not recommended at three Essex County beaches

Water unsafe for swimming sign in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor) Water unsafe for swimming sign in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver