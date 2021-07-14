WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says no beaches are closed this week, but swimming is not recommended several locations.

Beach warnings have been issued for Sandpoint Beach, Seacliff Beach, Mettawas Beach, Cedar Island Beach, and Colchester Beach.

WECHU says swimming isn’t recommended at those beaches due to high E.coli levels.

The health unit conducts beach water quality monitoring at nine public beaches at least once each week from June to September to make sure that the bacterial counts in the water are below provincial standards.

Beach sampling will take place every Monday. If the beach is closed due to high E. coli levels, the beach will be resampled on Thursday of the same week.

Water quality can change from day to day depending on the weather conditions and lake levels.