Swimming not recommended at Amherstburg beach: WECHU

This weekend may be a good time to plan a trip to the beach — with all but one Windsor-Essex beach considered safe for swimming.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit released its weekly beach report Wednesday with only Holiday Beach deemed unsafe for swimming.

A beach warning was issued for the Amherstburg beach as an E. Coli level of 406 was detected.

The Health Unit conducts beach water quality monitoring at eight public beaches at least once each week from May to September to make sure that the bacterial (E.coli) counts in the water are below provincial standards.

Swimming is not recommended at beaches where counts show 200 or higher.

Those looking to hit the beach this weekend can still safely swim at Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Colchester Beach, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, Sandpoint Beach and Seacliff Beach.