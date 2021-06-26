WINDSOR, ONT. -- While a trip to the beach isn’t likely in the cards with the weekend forecast, all beaches in the region have been deemed unsafe for swimming due to high bacterial counts.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s beach water testing results, all beaches tested by the health unit in the region are under a warning for swimming.

E-coli counts range between 262 to 880 across the nine local beaches WECHU monitors.

WECHU says the bacterial counts provided reflect the conditions at the time of sampling and conditions may change from day to day depending on the weather and lake levels.

Beach sampling takes place every Monday, if the beach shows high levels of E-coli it will be resampled on Thursday of the same week.

The WECHU updates the testing results on its website weekly.