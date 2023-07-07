'Suspicious' vehicle leads to arrest in Tilbury
A citizen contacted Chatham-Kent police about a “suspicious” vehicle and driver in the area of Queen Street North in Tilbury.
Officers located the vehicle and spoke with a woman.
Police say the vehicle was found to be stolen from Essex area the day prior.
The woman was placed under arrest and transported to Chatham-Kent Headquarters.
She was released with a future court date Of August 14.
Bank of Canada expected to raise rates next week, despite rise in unemployment rate
The Canadian labour market is showing some signs of softening as the unemployment rate rises and wage growth slows, but with another solid job gain in June, forecasters are still expecting an interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada next week.
U.S. trade envoy urges Canada to abandon plans for digital tax
America's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.
Cold front to bring relief in Central Canada, but heat wave continues on coasts
A cold front passing through Ontario is expected to offer relief today after a multi-day heat wave, but the hot and humid weather is forecasted to linger over Quebec through the weekend.
What the Alzheimer's drug approval in the U.S. could mean for Canada
The U.S. FDA approved North America’s first Alzheimer’s treatment Lecanemab, also known as Leqembi. What does that mean for Canadians living with the disease?
Tennis Canada's Gavin Ziv on the challenges for women getting equal prize money
Women’s tennis players at the National Bank Open in Toronto and Montreal will get the same amount of prize money as men starting in 2027 – and Tennis Canada’s Gavin Ziv said it’s been a ‘long, long way’ to get there.
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in face in Las Vegas encounter: police
Las Vegas police say surveillance video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face after her hand was pushed off NBA rookie Victor Wenbayamam's shoulder.
5,000-year-old 'Ivory Lady' upends what's known about sex and gender in prehistoric societies
The new technique used by a team of European archaeologists opens up a new window on the past and may signal a sexual revolution for archaeology.
Movie reviews: 'Joy Ride' is a culturally specific story that smashes stereotypes
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Joy Ride,' 'The Lesson' and 'This Place'
It cost more than $2.4M for one RCAF plane to join Titanic sub search
It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.
Kitchener
-
End of London-Kitchener GO Train service bad news for Stratford, say local leaders
It’s nearly the end of the line for GO Train service between London and Kitchener.
-
Men with knives rob Kitchener pharmacy
Waterloo regional police are looking for two men after an armed robbery at a Kitchener pharmacy this morning.
-
Nearly 100 surgeries deferred at Cambridge hospital after mechanical failure
Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) was forced to cancel nearly 100 surgeries this week after an unexpected mechanical failure.
London
-
Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle
Officers responded with EMS to find a vehicle and a bike involved in the incident and the person riding the bike was pronounced deceased at the scene.
-
$25-million investment coming to London Via station
The official announcement will be made on Tuesday and will include details on upgrades including structural, mechanical, electrical, redesign and retrofitting.
-
Prosecution recommended for developer who no-shows election financing compliance meeting
The city’s Compliance Audit Committee has decided to commence legal action against two people accused of over-contributing to candidates in London’s 2022 municipal election.
Barrie
-
OPP officers rescue baby accidentally locked in car during extreme heat
Officers were called to rescue a baby locked in a car in Wasaga Beach during the heat wave earlier this week.
-
The Mind Craft of Ethen: CTV News super fan recreates Barrie studio in Minecraft
CTV News Barrie super fan, Ethen Corrigan, has worked tirelessly to recreate the Barrie studio using his favourite video game, so we decided to surprise him for his efforts.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent Barrie, Parry Sound and Quebec
A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release could be in Barrie, Parry Sound or Quebec, and police warn he may be armed.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire destroys North Bay restaurant
A fire has destroyed Greco’s Pizza on Lakeshore Drive in North Bay. Firefighters on the scene said it looks like the restaurant building was totally destroyed – which was confirmed later in the morning.
-
-
Collision closes Hwy. 144 between Cartier, Gogama
Few details are available, but Highway 144 is closed Friday morning following a collision.
Ottawa
-
Reported hate crimes on the rise in Ottawa, police say
Ottawa police say the number of reported hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents is up significantly compared to this time last year.
-
Process to remove crashed military helicopter from Ottawa River a complex undertaking
The CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River last month, killing two pilots and injuring two other airmen, remains at the bottom of the river.
-
Almonte, Ont. ER to close for 17 hours due to nursing shortage
Another hospital in eastern Ontario is announcing a temporary closure of its emergency department. The Almonte, Ont. hospital's ER will be closed from Friday afternoon until Saturday morning.
Toronto
-
Woman in life-threatening condition after daytime shooting in Toronto
One person has been rushed to a trauma centre following a daytime shooting in east Toronto.
-
Rogers eyeing 5G upgrades to Toronto subway this this fall: TTC report
The TTC report says Rogers is eyeing 5G capability along Line 2 from Keele to Castle Frank stations by winter 2023.
-
NEW DETAILS
NEW DETAILS | Video shows verbal altercation before violent TTC stabbing
Video of a violent stabbing on a TTC train on Thursday shows that there was a verbal altercation that turned physical in the moments leading up to the incident.
Montreal
-
Montreal's new light-rail line launches at the end of the month
After five years in the making, the South Shore line of Montreal's new light-rail system (REM) will open to the public on July 31. Running 16.6 kilometres from Gare Centrale to Brossard stations, it's the first branch of the network to be built, with additional lines expected in the coming years.
-
SNC-Lavalin to sell Scandinavian division in first big move in its strategic review
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. says it has made a deal to sell its Scandinavian engineering business to a French consulting firm, the first big move under its strategic review.
-
Striking cemetery workers using 'intimidating' pressure tactics, says management
Managers of the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery are accusing striking workers of engaging in 'violent' and 'intimidating' behaviour against administrators as well as parishioners attending mass. As a result, The Fabrique de la Paroisse Notre-Dame de Montréal plans to take legal action and apply for an injunction, it stated in a press release.
Atlantic
-
Heat warnings in effect across the Maritimes to kick off the weekend
Heat warnings extend across parts of all three Maritime provinces Friday. Environment Canada says the very warm and humid weather could possibly last into Saturday for some areas.
-
Ottawa accepts call for tighter fishing boat inspections in aftermath of N.S. sinking
Transport Canada says it will tighten inspections of fishing vessels in the aftermath of a 2020 sinking that resulted in six deaths off Nova Scotia's southwestern coast.
-
Ferry disruptions hurting P.E.I. businesses after years of COVID-19 closures
The Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island says the sporadic ferry service this year between the province and Nova Scotia has been challenging for local businesses.
Winnipeg
-
Brady Road landfill closed until further notice: City
The City of Winnipeg has closed the Brady Road landfill until further notice.
-
Winnipeg woman dead after head-on highway crash: RCMP
A Winnipeg woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Gladstone, Man.
-
Massive blaze in Winnipeg industrial building investigated as arson
Winnipeg police are investigating a massive blaze that destroyed an industrial building in Point Douglas as arson.
Calgary
-
Yahoo! 2023 Calgary Stampede Parade takes over the downtown core
Calgarians have lined the streets in the downtown core to take in all the music, floats and fun of the 2023 Calgary Stampede Parade.
-
New penguin chick hatches at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo
Staff at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo say there is a new baby animal at the facility.
-
'Don't fall off the horse': Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen leading Stampede parade
Col. Jeremy Hansen is preparing to become the first Canadian to travel to the moon as part of the Artemis II mission, but in the meantime he's tasked with cowboying up to become the second astronaut to be marshal of the Calgary Stampede parade.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton gun violence numbers in June up 133% from 2022: police
The Edmonton Police Service said there were 133 per cent more shootings in Edmonton in June 2023 than June 2022.
-
Russian pavilion to be excluded from 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival because of safety concerns: board
The Russian pavilion will not be part of the 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival, the Edmonton Heritage Festival Association (EHFA) board announced on Friday.
-
More than 30 more shigellosis cases reported since outbreak reopened in spring: AHS
The shigella outbreak in downtown Edmonton has made 31 people sick since it was reopened by Alberta Health Services in March.
Vancouver
-
ChatGPT describes 20 Vancouver neighbourhoods, sparking mixed reactions
When put to the test, artificial intelligence can summarize the neighbourhoods of Vancouver with accuracy—and a little sass.
-
Knife-wielding man arrested after threatening patrons at New Westminster restaurant: police
A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening patrons with a knife inside a New Westminster restaurant over the weekend.
-
Do you recognize this man? VPD investigating armed robbery at Yaletown nightclub
New details are emerging about an armed robbery at a Vancouver night club three months ago, as police seek help finding a man who they believe could have crucial information.