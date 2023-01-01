'Suspicious person' with homemade spear arrested by CKPS
Chatham-Kent police have arrested a man after reports of a “suspicious person” with a homemade spear.
On Saturday at 4:08 p.m., police responded to a suspicious person call on St. Clair Street in Chatham.
Police say they received multiple calls describing a man walking on St. Clair Street wearing a mask and a carrying a homemade spear strapped to his back.
The suspect was located, and police say they determined that the person was on conditions not to possess any weapon.
The suspect was arrested, transported to Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters, and later released from custody with a future court date of Feb. 6, 2023.
