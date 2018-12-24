

Police are asking for the public’s help after a report of a suspicious person in Leamington.

The OPP responded to a complaint around 3 p.m. on Dec. 6 after a woman reported her teenage daughter had been approached by a man on three separate occasions while walking home last month.

The suspect is reported to have approached the young woman, rolled down his window and asked her to get in the car.

The suspect is described as a black man, between 30 and 40 years of age, with long hair, possibly dreadlocks.

The involved vehicle is described as a light coloured newer model Ford, four-door sedan.

The Leamington OPP Major Crime Unit is asking that anyone having information regarding this suspect or vehicle, contact them immediately at 519-326-2544.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.