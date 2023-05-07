Suspicious person call leads to multiple charges: Chatham-Kent police

A 41-year-old Chatham man has been charged with resisting arrest and obstructing police after officers responded to a suspicious person call.

Police responded to the call on Saturday around 5:40 p.m. in the area of King Street West where officers found a man who gave police several fake names to hide his identity.

Through investigation, police found the man’s real identity and a subsequent check of his name revealed he had several outstanding warrants.

While trying to take him into custody, the man resisted police and tried to escape. Police say the man was eventually arrested after a brief struggle.

As a result, he was additionally charged with obstructing police, resisting arrest and escaping lawful custody.

The 41-year-old was taken to police headquarters and held in custody pending a bail hearing.