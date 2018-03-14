

CTV Windsor





A package left in a room at Mackenzie Hall got the attention of Windsor police, but they’ve since given the all-clear.

Police responded to a suspicious package at Mackenzie Hall at the 3200 block of Sandwich Street around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

A police investigation revealed the suspicious item was left in a room within the building. Officers from the Windsor Police Explosive Disposal Unit attended and were able to render the package “safe.”

There was no evidence of any explosive material. The major crimes branch continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com