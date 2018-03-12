Suspicious package deemed safe by police
Windsor police are investigating a suspicious package at Central and Tecumseh on March 12, 2018. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 1:35PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 12, 2018 4:18PM EDT
Windsor Police brought in the bomb unit to investigate a suspicious package outside a grocery store Monday morning.
A short time later, police indicated that the package was deemed safe.
They had partially blocked off a parking lot the area of Tecumseh Road and Central Avenue to investigate, but it has since been re-opened.
Police thanked the public for their patience.
.@WindsorPolice bomb unit @ Metro @ Central & Tecumseh for suspicious pkg call but they are still letting people into the Mall @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/eqTM6epZGD— Michelle Maluske (@MMaluskeCTV) March 12, 2018