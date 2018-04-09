Suspicious package deemed safe at Windsor McDonalds
Police block the entrance to the McDonalds at Tecumseh and Drouillard on Monday, April 9, 2018. (AM800)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 7:23AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 9, 2018 10:26AM EDT
Windsor police determined there is no threat to the public after a suspicious package was found at the McDonald's on Tecumseh Road E. near Drouillard Road.
Photos from the scene show the restaurant blocked by police tape and cruisers during the investigation.
Police were initially called just before midnight after the object was found.
The restaurant was closed while police determined the nature of the object and how best to dispose of it.