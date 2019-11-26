WINDSOR -- Windsor police want to speak with the complainant after a suspicious man was reported at a Dougall Avenue business.

Officers responded to a business in the 3100 block of Dougall Avenue for a report of a suspicious man on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Police say a patron in the store reported to an employee that a man had approached children in a suspicious manner. The patron confronted the man ,who then left the area.

The citizen who reported this incident to staff is believed to have been at the store between 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and reported the incident over the phone after leaving the store.

A second citizen may have also witnessed the suspicious man and reported a similar incident to an employee in the parking lot.

Police are actively investigating and would like to speak with the two people who reported the suspicious man to employees at the business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.