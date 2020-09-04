Advertisement
'Suspicious item' report investigated in Amherstburg
Published Friday, September 4, 2020 9:09AM EDT Last Updated Friday, September 4, 2020 9:10AM EDT
This is the design chosen by residents of Amhertsburg for police vehicles when Windsor police takes over responsibilities in 2019. ( submitted by the Town of Amherstburg )
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Police are investigating a report of a suspicious item in Amherstburg.
Windsor police with the Amherstburg Detachment responded to the incident on Friday morning.
Police say roads will be closed at Howard Avenue in both directions in the 7800 block of County Road 9 between County Road 8 and North Side Road.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.