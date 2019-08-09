

CTV Windsor





A fire behind the Home Hardware in South Windsor that closed down a string of businesses sharing the plaza is being investigated as suspicious.

On Tuesday Aug. 6 around 9:30 a.m., patrol officers attended the Yorktown Plaza at 1300 Grand Marais Road West for a report of a suspicious fire. Firefighters had already put the fire out.

The fire caused significant electrical damage to the building, cutting power to a number of businesses in the strip mall and forcing many to close for days.

No injuries were reported and the businesses have since reopened as of Friday, Aug. 9.

The Windsor Police Arson Unit attended the scene and after investigating with Windsor Fire and Rescue, both parties believe the fire to be suspicious. Investigators believe the fire happened earlier that morning, between 4:00 and 5:45 a.m.

Police are appealing to the public for information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com