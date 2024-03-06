WINDSOR
    • 'Suspicious' death of Windsor man investigated on Erie Beach

    Chatham-Kent police are investigating the ‘suspicious’ death of a Windsor man on Erie Beach.

    On Tuesday at 12:42 a.m., officers responded to a call involving a person requiring emergency services. It was reported the individual had sustained a gunshot wound while at a residence on Towanda Boulevard in Erie Beach.

    Based on initial information received, officers secured the scene and ensured there was no threat to public safety.

    A 40-year-old Windsor man was found deceased.

    This is considered an isolated incident with no concern for public safety.

    As the investigation continues, there will be a noticeable police presence in Erie Beach.

    The Chatham-Kent Police Services extends condolences to the family of the victim during this difficult time.

    To maintain the integrity of this ongoing investigation, specific details will not be released at this time. However, the Chatham Kent Police Service encourages anyone with information or surveillance video footage related to this case to contact Detective Cole Abbott at colea@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 80262. You can provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

