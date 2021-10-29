'Suspicious' death of man investigated by Windsor police

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor police are asking for the public's help related to a “suspicious” death in the west end.

Officers were called to a residential building located in the 3400 block of Peter Street for a report of a deceased man located within the building on Thursday, Oct. 28, around 6:30 a.m.

The Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit attended the scene and a death investigation was launched.

“Through investigation, the death was believed to be suspicious in nature,” said a news release from police.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating and seeking any information in relation to the incident.

Investigators are urging anyone with video surveillance in the 3400 block of Peter Street to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.