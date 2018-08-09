

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a man was robbed of his cellphone at knifepoint after suspects asked him the time.

Patrol officers were called to the area of McDougall Street and Erie Street East for a robbery that just occurred on Thursday at approximately 1:15 a.m.

Officers spoke to a 21-year-old man, who stated that he was riding his bicycle north on McDougall, just past Erie Street when he was approached by three people - two men and a woman.

They asked the victim for the time so he stopped to look at his phone.

Police say one of the male suspects attempted to grab the phone.

The victim pulled back and the other male in the group allegedly held out a knife and demanded his phone.

The suspects were last seen walking westbound on Erie Street, from McDougall Street.

The victim was not injured from the incident.

The suspects are described as:

1) Male, black, early 20's, tall, wearing a yellow hoodie, sunglasses and riding a bike.

2) Male, olive skin, tall, early 20's, wearing a t-shirt. (on foot)

3) Female, black, early 20's, dark hair. (on foot)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.